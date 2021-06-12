Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Increases By 269.1%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 269.1% from the May 13th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GO Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. GO Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 426.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 639,904 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 481.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,252 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

