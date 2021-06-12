Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Drops By 75.2%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 496,600 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the May 13th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,392,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.76. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

