Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Declines By 70.4%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the May 13th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,052,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GreenGro Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,864. GreenGro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About GreenGro Technologies
