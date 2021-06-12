Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Drops By 62.0%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the May 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUPV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $2.24 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $204.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

