Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Increases By 263.9%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 263.9% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:HEOFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,645. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
