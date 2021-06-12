Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Decreases By 74.7%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the May 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

