Short Interest in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Decreases By 73.8%

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVBC opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. HV Bancorp has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

