Short Interest in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Decreases By 66.7%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IKNX opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.97. IKONICS has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

