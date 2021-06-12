Short Interest in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Declines By 71.7%

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the May 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:IMRN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22. Immuron has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $28.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Immuron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

