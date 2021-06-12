Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Drops By 69.8%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the May 13th total of 158,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IFRX stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $8,580,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $3,900,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $3,021,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

