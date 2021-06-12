Short Interest in InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Grows By 400.0%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of InPost stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. InPost has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Get InPost alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INPOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Erste Group began coverage on InPost in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.