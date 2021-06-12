Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expands By 349.6%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, a growth of 349.6% from the May 13th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,622,047 shares of company stock worth $61,284,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $6,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.