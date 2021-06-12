Short Interest in International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Decreases By 74.2%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of International Zeolite stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.03. International Zeolite has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.