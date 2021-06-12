Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 76.1%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,910,000 after purchasing an additional 769,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 419,758 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after purchasing an additional 433,461 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 1,289,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 88,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20.

