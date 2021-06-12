Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Drops By 77.1%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the May 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $25.46 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.