Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Expands By 200.0%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $$52.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
