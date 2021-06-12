Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Expands By 200.0%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $$52.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.