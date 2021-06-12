Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Grows By 382.1%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lithium Chile stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37. Lithium Chile has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

