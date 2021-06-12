Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Increases By 427.8%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 427.8% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of LYSDY stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.16. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.37.
About Lynas Rare Earths
