Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Increases By 427.8%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 427.8% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of LYSDY stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.16. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

