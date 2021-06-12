Short Interest in Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Declines By 63.7%

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 825,800 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the May 13th total of 2,277,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MPCMF remained flat at $$1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

Get Mapletree Commercial Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.