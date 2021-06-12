Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Increases By 240.0%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during trading on Friday. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $123.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

