Short Interest in Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Decreases By 66.7%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MILC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. 96,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.80.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile
