Short Interest in Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Decreases By 66.7%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MILC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. 96,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.80.

Get Millennium Investment & Acquisition alerts:

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.