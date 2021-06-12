Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Declines By 79.3%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

MONOY traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $23.63. 13,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

