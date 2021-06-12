Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Declines By 73.9%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the May 13th total of 209,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Navigator by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Navigator by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $617.63 million, a PE ratio of -552.50 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. On average, analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

