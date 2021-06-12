Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Drops By 62.7%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neometals stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.40. The company had a trading volume of 107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,502. Neometals has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 0.61.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.