Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Drops By 60.9%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $11.78 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

