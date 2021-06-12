Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Increases By 258.5%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 258.5% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXQ opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

