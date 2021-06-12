Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Rises By 241.2%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS OIBRQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40. OI has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Get OI alerts:

OI Company Profile

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.