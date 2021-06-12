Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 377.8%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 377.8% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.