Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Decreases By 63.2%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 13th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTHRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 71,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,128. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

