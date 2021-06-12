Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Decreases By 75.6%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 84,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,241. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

