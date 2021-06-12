Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Rises By 202.6%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.