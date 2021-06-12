Short Interest in PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Rises By 454.4%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 454.4% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PureBase stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. PureBase has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27.

About PureBase

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

