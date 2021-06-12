Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Drops By 69.4%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS QSEP remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 139,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,604. QS Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.
QS Energy Company Profile
