Short Interest in Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Rises By 323.8%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 323.8% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUPRF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

