Short Interest in Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Drops By 78.7%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11. Saint Jean Carbon has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Get Saint Jean Carbon alerts:

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Mount Copeland property; and 25% undivided interest the Red Bird property for the exploration of molybdenum deposits in British Columbia.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.