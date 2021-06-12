Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Declines By 62.9%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the May 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 11,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83. SJM has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

