Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Declines By 62.9%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the May 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 11,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83. SJM has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.54.
About SJM
