Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Drops By 62.5%

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 8,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

