Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Expands By 222.2%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonova stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.32. 8,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. Sonova has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

Get Sonova alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sonova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.