Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declines By 61.4%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SOR opened at $45.59 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

