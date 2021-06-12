Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Rises By 252.8%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 252.8% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ZPTAF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.87.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

