Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Grows By 241.3%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.0 days.

SWSDF stock remained flat at $$510.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $335.00 and a 52-week high of $524.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.38.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

