Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Grows By 241.3%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.0 days.
SWSDF stock remained flat at $$510.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $335.00 and a 52-week high of $524.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.38.
About Swiss Life
