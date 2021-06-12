Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Decreases By 71.5%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the May 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SYIEY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 28,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,526. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64. Symrise has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

SYIEY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

