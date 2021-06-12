Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Decreases By 71.5%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the May 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SYIEY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 28,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,526. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64. Symrise has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $35.42.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.
Symrise Company Profile
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
