Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Grows By 450.0%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The India Fund by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The India Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the first quarter valued at $320,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

