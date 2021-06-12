Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Rises By 256.8%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 256.8% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $30.71 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

