Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Rises By 414.2%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 414.2% from the May 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.12) million for the quarter. Touchpoint Group had a negative net margin of 753.64% and a negative return on equity of 664.48%.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

