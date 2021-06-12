Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Grows By 217.6%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a growth of 217.6% from the May 13th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Urban One news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $126,719.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,298 shares of company stock worth $659,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

