Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Expands By 247.1%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in VIA optronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIA optronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in VIA optronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIA optronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VIA optronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAO opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

