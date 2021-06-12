Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Drops By 74.7%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the May 13th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VTRU opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72. Vitru has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $380.46 million and a PE ratio of 31.73.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vitru by 6.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC raised its position in Vitru by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

VTRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.