Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Decreases By 71.2%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 29,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

