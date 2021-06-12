Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Decreases By 72.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 13th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 408.8 days.

OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

