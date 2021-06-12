Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Decreases By 72.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 13th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 408.8 days.
OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
